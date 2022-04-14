Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.13

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.13 and last traded at $83.17, with a volume of 225853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
