Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.13

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.13 and last traded at $83.17, with a volume of 225853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 244.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

