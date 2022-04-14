Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.98

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.98 and last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 50924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

