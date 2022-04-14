Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $232.91. 443,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,937. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

