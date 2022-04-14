Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Cut by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

BND traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,046,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,868. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

