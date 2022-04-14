Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $81.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 113,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,950,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,690,000.

