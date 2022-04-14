Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vapotherm from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of VAPO opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 32,936 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

