Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.58

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 6136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $816.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $447,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.