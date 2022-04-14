Velas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.92 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $508.50 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002283 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004697 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000229 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,286,125,425 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.