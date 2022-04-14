Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

