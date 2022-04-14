Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Financial Comparison

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verint Systems and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Verint Systems currently has a consensus price target of $65.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.43%. Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.68%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verint Systems and Kyndryl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $874.51 million 3.91 $14.41 million ($0.07) -755.32 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.15 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

Verint Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 1.65% 12.68% 4.99% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Verint Systems beats Kyndryl on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools. The company also provides Digital Experience that monitors customer-initiated feedback via web and mobile channels; Enterprise Experience, which captures experience data across various channels and unify feedback; Interaction Experience that uses voice surveys and contact center interaction to understand and improve the effectiveness of people, products, and processes; and Predictive Experience, which listens and acts on customer and employee experiences. In addition, it offers engagement data management applications for data management, enrichment, and compliance solutions, as well as cloud platform services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

