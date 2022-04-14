Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $18.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

VRCA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 122,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $217.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

