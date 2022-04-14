Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

