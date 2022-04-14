Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) PT Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Veru by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Veru by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.