VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,023. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,917,000 after buying an additional 71,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,327,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,332,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 354,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter.

