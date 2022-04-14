VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,023. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.
