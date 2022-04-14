Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) were down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 9.42 and last traded at 9.42. Approximately 8,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 145,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.92.

The company has a market cap of $599.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 83.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 81.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

