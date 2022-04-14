Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the March 15th total of 547,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 455,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,429. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $788.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

