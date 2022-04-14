VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 2.9%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 6,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 746,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,800.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in VIZIO by 24.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 169,444 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

