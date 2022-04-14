VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 5.4%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. 21,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,755,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several research firms recently commented on VNET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

