VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $158.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.73.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.
