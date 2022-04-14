VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $158.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.73.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 834.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

