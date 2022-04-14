Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.33 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $415.27 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

