Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

