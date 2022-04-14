Waltonchain Trading 9% Lower This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $37.57 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,846,553 coins and its circulating supply is 79,871,341 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

