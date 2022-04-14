Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 3.2%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.90 and last traded at $110.11. 62,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,208,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wayfair by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 127.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Wayfair by 8.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $127,897,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

