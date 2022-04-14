Wealth Management Solutions LLC Invests $213,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.74. 1,566,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

