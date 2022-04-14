Wealth Management Solutions LLC Invests $240,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,348,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,507,869. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

