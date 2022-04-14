Wealth Management Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,258. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

