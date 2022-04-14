Wealth Management Solutions LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.19. 2,546,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,617. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.