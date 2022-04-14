Wealth Management Solutions LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.59. 3,567,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,879. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.14 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

