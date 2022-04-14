Wealth Management Solutions LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.73.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.63. 3,061,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

