Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $13,750,000.

NASDAQ MCAAU opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp., a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in technology sectors, including consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure.

