Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 45,340 Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000.
Shares of ALSAU stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Alpha Star Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.
