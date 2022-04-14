Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 40,260 NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHICU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get NewHold Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHICU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

NewHold Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination with an industrial technology business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.