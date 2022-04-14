Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Argus Capital were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,204,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,262,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000.

ARGUU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Argus Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

