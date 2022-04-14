Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 14.3% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 236,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000.

New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

