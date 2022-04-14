Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 19,240 Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 112,735 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 12.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 505,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Big Sky Growth Partners by 66.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

BSKYU opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

