Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 20,210 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.3% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 14.3% during the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the third quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 ( NASDAQ:SVFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in technology-enabled sector. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

