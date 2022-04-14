Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the period.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ ATVCU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.