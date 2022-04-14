Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $342.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.00.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.33 on Thursday, reaching $350.43. 3,226,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,437. Netflix has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.37.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 99.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.7% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

