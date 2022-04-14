Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,822,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 27,956,762 shares.The stock last traded at $46.01 and had previously closed at $48.54.

The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

