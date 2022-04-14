Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

HLIO stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barrington Research started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

