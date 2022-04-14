Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,575 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 812,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 38.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.