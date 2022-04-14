Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $218.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.21 and a 200-day moving average of $206.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

