Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 496 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 526.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 179.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.87.

Shares of ISRG opened at $285.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.20 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.