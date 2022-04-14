Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

