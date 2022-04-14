Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $150.13 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

