Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 1,659 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AptarGroup by 103.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $117.88 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.47.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.