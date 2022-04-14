Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

