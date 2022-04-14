Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

AWK opened at $167.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

