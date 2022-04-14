Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in United Rentals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $324.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.54.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

