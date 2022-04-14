Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $419.40 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

